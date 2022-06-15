UrduPoint.com

UK Defends Rwanda Migrant Deportation Policy

Published June 15, 2022

UK defends Rwanda migrant deportation policy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The UK government on Tuesday defended its controversial policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, even as the entire senior leadership of the Church of England branded it shameful and immoral.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insisted the first flight to Kigali, believed to be operated by Spanish charter firm Privilege Style, would take off, no matter how many people were on board.

Only six people are now due to be deported because of legal challenges and reviews of their cases -- well down on the 130 initially envisaged by the authorities.

"We're expecting to send the flight later today," Truss told Sky news but said she was unable to confirm the numbers due to be on board.

"There will be people on the flights and if they're not on this flight, they will be on the next flight," she added.

The European Court of Human Rights issued an urgent interim measure to prevent the deportation of an Iraqi man booked on the flight as he may have been tortured and his asylum application was not completed.

"This means it is now possible for the other six to make similar claims. We are so relieved," refugee rights group Care4Calais tweeted.

Truss said the policy, which the UN refugee agency has criticised as "all wrong", was vital to break up human-trafficking gangs exploiting vulnerable migrants.

Record numbers of migrants have made the perilous Channel crossing from northern France, heaping pressure on the government in London to act after it promised to tighten borders after Brexit.

British media said some 260 people attempting the crossing in small boats were brought ashore at the Channel port of Dover by 1200 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 10,000 have crossed since the start of the year.

