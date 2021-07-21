UrduPoint.com
UK Demands EU Agree To Post-Brexit 'standstill Period' For N.Ireland

Wed 21st July 2021 | 05:40 PM

UK demands EU agree to post-Brexit 'standstill period' for N.Ireland

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The UK government on Wednesday demanded the EU re-negotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, but shied away from suspending them entirely.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told parliament that rather than ad-hoc grace periods for border checks, the UK was seeking a "standstill period" for the EU agreement and a new dialogue "that deals with the problems in the round".

