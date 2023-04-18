UrduPoint.com

UK Demands 'real Leadership' From Northern Ireland Unionists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

UK demands 'real leadership' from Northern Ireland unionists

Belfast, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The UK government on Tuesday issued its strongest appeal yet to unionists in Northern Ireland to restore the region's power-sharing government, after Brexit disrupted a delicate political balance.

The Conservative government called on the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to embrace "real leadership" and emulate predecessors who forged Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord, which ended three decades of violence against British rule.

The DUP has been boycotting the divided territory's government at Stormont over post-Brexit trading arrangements agreed with the European Union, despite itself supporting the UK's split from the EU.

The party has been under sustained pressure from London, Dublin, Brussels and Washington, peaking in a visit to the island last week by US President Joe Biden.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris delivered the UK government's sharpest rhetoric yet, in a speech to a conference marking the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday peace agreement.

Everyone in Northern Ireland wants better public services, economic prosperity and a brighter future for their children, the minister told the audience at Queen's University in Belfast.

"The biggest threat to Northern Ireland's place in the (UK) union is failing to deliver on these priorities," he said.

"Others who share that (pro-UK) view should put the union first, restore the devolved institutions and get on with the job of delivering for the people of Northern Ireland."Citing the compromises forged by diehard unionists in 1998 and subsequently, Heaton-Harris added that "real leadership is about knowing when to say yes and having the courage to do so".

Related Topics

Washington European Union Visit Job Brussels London Split Dublin Belfast Ireland United Kingdom Brexit From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mob ..

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mobility solution

11 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology announces participa ..

National Centre of Meteorology announces participation in Weather Modification A ..

11 minutes ago
 European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 ..

European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 climate target

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

1 hour ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.