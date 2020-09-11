UK denies blocking EU trade talks, says still wants deal

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Britain on Thursday denied EU claims of being obstructive in post-Brexit trade talks as another round of negotiations broke up without progress, and said it would keep working to get a deal.

"We have engaged in discussions in all areas," chief negotiator David Frost said in a statement, adding that the two sides would meet again next week and "we remain committed to working hard to reach agreement by the middle of October".