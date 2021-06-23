UrduPoint.com
UK Denies Russian Claim Of Shots Fired Against Navy Ship

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

UK denies Russian claim of shots fired against navy ship

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Defence in London on Wednesday denied a Russian government claim that warning shots were fired against a British Royal Navy ship in the Black Sea.

"No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law," the ministry said.

