UK Denies Russian Claim Of Shots Fired Against Navy Ship
Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Defence in London on Wednesday denied a Russian government claim that warning shots were fired against a British Royal Navy ship in the Black Sea.
"No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law," the ministry said.