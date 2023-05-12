UK 'disappointed' at Eurovision ban on Zelensky message

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The UK government on Friday hit out at European broadcasters for banning a message by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at this weekend's Eurovision final, for fear of politicising the event.

The English city of Liverpool is hosting Saturday's musical extravaganza on behalf of last year's winner Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and has decked out its streets in yellow and blue.

But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said "strict rules" prevented it from granting the Ukrainian leader's request to speak by video, arguing the contest is "non-political".

"The prime minister believes it would be fitting for President Zelensky to address the event, and we're disappointed by the decision from the European Broadcasting Union," Sunak's spokesman said.

"The values and freedoms that President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for are not political, they're fundamental.

"Eurovision themselves recognised that last year when they suspended Russian participation from the competition," he added, while declining to say if the UK would intervene with the BBC, the host broadcaster.

Organisers of the song-fest may want to avoid politics but some of the performers have taken inspiration from current events.

Ukraine's entry by electronic music group Tvorchi, "Heart of Steel", was inspired by the nearly month-long resistance put up by Ukrainian fighters at Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steelworks.

Croatia's song, "Mama SC!" by the mustachioed Let 3, is a thinly veiled attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Switzerland's singer Remo Forrer has opted for a more traditional message of peace with his entry "Watergun".

There are also the annual accusations of vote-trading among friendly countries but BBC co-presenter Rylan Clark defended the event.

"I just think Eurovision, people say it is political -- votes here, votes there. From being on the inside it is the least political experience you could ever have, actually," he said.