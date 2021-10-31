UK disputes French claims about ending fishing row

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The UK government on Sunday contradicted French claims that both sides had agreed to defuse a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, insisting it was up to Paris to back down.

"If the French government want to come forward with proposals to de-escalate the threats they have made, we would absolutely welcome them. Our position has not changed," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters at a G20 summit in Rome.