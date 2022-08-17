UrduPoint.com

UK Disputes Lack Of Access To EU Science Research Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

UK disputes lack of access to EU science research programmes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Britain has launched dispute procedures with the European Union over its exclusion from the bloc's scientific research programmes, using a mechanism set out in a post-Brexit deal.

These are the first such legal proceedings launched by the UK against the EU since Brexit.

The UK government said that its inability to participate in science and technology programmes was causing "serious damage" both in the UK and EU countries.

The British government said in a statement late Tuesday that it has launched action "set out in the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) to resolve disputes between the UK and EU".

European Commission spokesman Dan Ferrie confirmed the UK's request had been received, saying the Commission "will follow up on this in line with the applicable rules" according to the agreement.

He said earlier that the EU would follow up, but there were "serious difficulties" since the post-Brexit trading accord does not oblige the EU to make the UK an associate on such programmes, or give it a precise deadline to do so.

The UK said it took action due to "persistent delays" to its access to EU science programmes.

It said it had negotiated access to these programmes in 2020 but the EU "has still refused to finalise" its inclusion in academic programmes.

The UK remains excluded from the bloc's flagship Horizon Europe programme that funds research, nuclear regulator Euratom and Copernicus satellite monitoring group, the government said.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the "EU is in clear breach of our agreement", accusing it of, "repeatedly seeking to politicise vital scientific cooperation by refusing to finalise access to these important programmes".

The UK said if the EU refuses, it has "prepared an alternative set of programmes to support UK scientists and researchers".

Provision for such formal consultations on disputed topics is part of the UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal -- known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

The British government controversially left the European Erasmus student exchange scheme after Brexit, launching its own scheme called the Turing programme.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Europe Nuclear European Union Student United Kingdom Brexit 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

38 minutes ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

1 hour ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

2 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.