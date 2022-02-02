UrduPoint.com

UK Driver Who Ran Over Knifeman Freed Without Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UK driver who ran over knifeman freed without charge

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A man who ploughed his car into a knife attacker in an attempt to stop him stabbing a woman has been freed without charge, UK police said Tuesday.

More than 75,000 people had signed a petition urging police not to charge the driver, who was arrested for allegedly knocking down a knife attacker, calling him a "hero" and saying he "shouldn't be charged with murder".

The 26-year-old was detained on January 24 in Maida Vale, northwest London, after a man stabbed his ex-wife in broad daylight on a busy street.

Shocked bystanders had tried unsuccessfully to stop Leon McCaskre from attacking Yasmin Chkaifi until he was struck by a car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

McCaskre, 41, had reportedly repeatedly harassed Chkaifi, 43, since their divorce.

Detectives have "released the driver of a car who was involved in the incident with no further action," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The man had been bailed to return to a police station in late February pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who led the investigation, said the decision was taken after "reviewing the legal position regarding self-defence and the defence of another".

The man is now "considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with," Rawlinson added.

The man's lawyer, Mohammed Akunjee, posted a message from his client on Twitter, saying he wanted to "express my gratitude to the British public who supported me so vocally at this most stressful and trying time".

