UrduPoint.com

UK Drugmaker AstraZeneca Profit Slumps But Sales Jump

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 01:10 AM

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca profit slumps but sales jump

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :British drugmaker AstraZeneca on Friday posted tumbling first-quarter net profit on restructuring and legal charges linked to its mega takeover of US biotech firm Alexion, but sales soared.

Profit after tax dived 75 percent to $386 million (366 million Euros) in the three months to the end of March compared with the same period a year earlier.

Turnover surged 56 percent to $11.4 billion, helped by sales of Alexion medicines plus AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria and other drugs.

Vaxzevria sales jumped fourfold to $1.15 billion in the first quarter, despite a 40-percent decline in Europe where the pandemic has been curbed by vaccinations.

The group also cautioned again in its results statement that Covid revenues including its Vaxzevria jab would drop this year as the pandemic recedes.

Total revenue from its Covid medicines was set to drop by up to 20 percent this year despite strong sales of preventative antibody treatment Evusheld.

Widespread vaccination across the European Union, combined with the less deadly Omicron variant, have seen the levels of people being hospitalised or dying from Covid drop dramatically.

"As the threat of the Covid-19 recedes... we anticipate a decline in vaccine revenues," chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a conference call to reporters after publication of the results.

"In many countries, we are moving into what you can call a 'normal phase' where we have to learn with this disease, managing it with vaccination and treatment when needed.

" At the same time, Covid-related restrictions have been eased or entirely dropped across the EU.

Yet China is imposing renewed Covid lockdowns to tackle rising infections.

AstraZeneca rapidly developed its successful Covid-19 jab when the deadly crisis erupted two years ago.

However, it has since faced fierce vaccine competition particularly from US giants Moderna and Pfizer.

"AstraZeneca was at the front of the pack when it came to making and distributing vaccines," noted Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy.

"The rest of the industry's now had ample time to catch up and that means there's greater choice out there." - Alexion costs - AstraZeneca has faced vast costs following its $39-billion takeover of US group Alexion.

The UK group said Friday it had taken a hit totalling $775 million after Alexion reached a legal settlement with Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Astra also revealed that it plans a new strategic research and development centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The group's share price slipped 0.6 percent to £10.49 just after midday on London's rising stock market.

Since taking the helm at AstraZeneca in 2012, Soriot has pushed the company into lucrative treatments such as cancer therapies.

The Alexion takeover gave it a greater presence in areas such as treating blood disorders.

"Growth moving forward hinges on the group's bet on rare disease treatments," analyst Hoy told AFP.

Related Topics

Europe Drugs China European Union Company London Same Cambridge Price United Kingdom March Market Cancer From Industry Share Blood Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

42 minutes ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

42 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

42 minutes ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

50 minutes ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

50 minutes ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.