UrduPoint.com

UK Economic Recovery Loses Momentum Amid Staff, Supply Shortages

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

UK economic recovery loses momentum amid staff, supply shortages

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain's private sector companies witnessed a sharp slowdown in output growth during August amid worsening staff and supply shortages, according to a joint report released here Monday.

The headline seasonally adjusted flash composite output index stood at 55.3 in August, down from 59.2 in July, the slowest expansion of output since the private sector returned to growth in March, said the report published by IHS Markit, a London-based global information provider, and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), a British-based global procurement and supply organisation.

"Although the purchasing managers' index (PMI) indicates that the economy continues to expand at a pace slightly above the pre-pandemic average, there are clear signs of the recovery losing momentum in the third quarter after a buoyant second quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Williamson said he believes that despite the lift of COVID-19 restrictions, "rising virus case numbers are deterring many forms of spending, notably by consumers, and have hit growth via worsening staff and supply shortages." "An abnormally large slowdown in overall activity in August offers a stark warning to the UK economy that the accelerated levels of growth we've seen earlier this summer are not sustainable," said Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS.

"It was the slowest output expansion for six months, and the worst shortages of staff and materials on record are mostly to blame," Brock added.

In terms of the specific sectors, Britain's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector registered 60.1 in August, down from 60.4 in July and the lowest since March, the data showed.

Despite a slowdown in output growth during August, service providers signalled a robust and accelerated rise in employment numbers, said the report.

"The latest increase in staffing levels was the strongest since this index began in July 1996. Survey respondents typically commented on the need to boost workforce numbers in response to higher order books and depleted business capacity," said the report.

In addition, the survey showed a rebound in business sentiment to its highest since May, which ended a four-month sequence of falling confidence.

"The mood generally remained buoyant, however, especially amongst service companies as the end of pandemic restrictions improved business activity," said Brock.

However, "it's likely that cautious consumers will continue to remain an obstacle for UK businesses until full confidence returns," he warned.

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions since July 19. More than 87 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 76 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Business Russia China Germany United Kingdom United States March May July August All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

32 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

49 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

2 hours ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.