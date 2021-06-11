UK Economy Grows 2.3% In April As Lockdown Eases
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:30 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain's economy grew by 2.3 percent in April as the government began to ease strict lockdown measures, official data showed Friday.
That was the fastest monthly output for UK gross domestic product since July last year "as government restrictions affecting economic activity continued to ease", the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.