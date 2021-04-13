UK economy rebounds by 0.4% in February amid virus curbs

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's economy rebounded slightly in February after slumping in January when much of the nation re-entered lockdown, official data showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.4 percent in February after sinking by an upwardly-revised 2.2 percent the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.