UK Economy 'to Get Worse Before It Gets Better': Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

UK economy 'to get worse before it gets better': govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :British finance minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the coronavirus-ravaged economy would get worse before it recovers amid warnings that more than 250,000 small firms could go bust this year.

"Coronavirus has already caused significant harm to our economy," Sunak told parliament, noting that it total output was 6.1 percent smaller than before the health crisis erupted last year and sparked a historic recession.

"Even with the significant support we have provided, over 800,000 people have lost their job since February," he said.

"And while the new national restrictions are necessary to control the spread of the virus, they will have a further significant economic impact.

"We should expect the economy to get worse before it gets better," he added.

Sunak pointed to the Conservative government's stimulus measures, which so far have totalled more than £280 billion ($380 billion, 310 billion Euros).

But Britain's main opposition Labour party lashed out at the chancellor of the exchequer for failing to deliver any new policy announcements.

"The purpose of an update is to provide us with new information not to repeat what we already know," said Labour finance spokeswoman Anneliese Dodds.

The government last week launched an extra £4.6-billion package, including grants for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, as it put the country into a fresh national lockdown.

At the heart of UK stimulus policy is the furlough scheme, which pays the bulk of wages for around 10 million private sector workers and runs until the end of April.

