UK Election: Pro-EU Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson Loses Seat

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Bishopbriggs, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The leader of Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, lost her seat on Friday, as early election results and exit polls indicated a big win for the ruling Conservative party.

Swinson, who campaigned on a pledge to revoke Brexit if elected, was beaten into second place by the Scottish National Party (SNP) in her East Dunbartonshire seat in western Scotland.

