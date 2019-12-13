UK election: pro-EU Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses seat

Bishopbriggs, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The leader of Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, lost her seat on Friday, as early election results and exit polls indicated a big win for the ruling Conservative party.

Swinson, who campaigned on a pledge to revoke Brexit if elected, was beaten into second place by the Scottish National Party (SNP) in her East Dunbartonshire seat in western Scotland.