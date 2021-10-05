UrduPoint.com

UK Envoy Holds Kabul Talks With Taliban Leaders

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders

Kabul, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A British envoy held talks with senior members of Afghanistan's new Taliban government in Kabul on Tuesday, officials said.

Senior civil servant Simon Gass met with deputy prime ministers Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, the British foreign office said.

They discussed how Britain could help Afghanistan address a deepening humanitarian crisis, terrorism and the need for safe passage for those who want to leave the country.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls," a British government spokesman said.

"The (UK) government continues to do all it can to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave, and is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan."Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban's foreign ministry spokesman, said the meeting "focused on detailed discussions about reviving diplomatic relations between both countries".

