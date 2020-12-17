UrduPoint.com
UK Envoy To 'virus-free' Turkmenistan Says Had Covid

Thu 17th December 2020

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The British ambassador to Turkmenistan has said he is recovering from coronavirus in the authoritarian Central Asian country whose leadership insists there have been no cases of the infection.

British Ambassador Hugh Philpott wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he needed to "recuperate from covid" before singing again, after a pro-government website shared a video of him singing a local folk song.

He wrote in a separate tweet Wednesday: "I am recuperating from a virus trending in the 'physical world'" without giving further details.

Philpott earlier this month participated in the opening of a market selling local handicrafts in the capital Ashgabat, indicating that he is probably located inside Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan implemented a lockdown following a visit by a World Health Organization delegation in July, but has yet to declare any coronavirus infections.

Autocratic leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov last month described zero official cases as a "big achievement" even as he opened a hospital that appeared to be equipped specifically to treat virus patients.

A pro-government website recently shared a music video in which a Philpott was shown singing a Turkmen song called "Turkmen Steppe" about the reclusive country's natural beauty.

