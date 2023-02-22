UrduPoint.com

UK, EU Agree On Importance Of Giving Ukraine 'military Momentum'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The British prime minister and the European Commission chief on Saturday agreed on the importance of accelerating military support to Ukraine.

In a joint statement, Ursula von der Leyen and Rishi Sunak reaffirmed the need for giving Ukraine the "military momentum they need to secure victory" against Russia.

"The leaders welcomed the powerful alignment in EU and UK support for Ukraine over the past year, as exemplified both by our record military and economic aid to the country," the statement said.

"They agreed EU and UK efforts to train Ukrainian troops will make a real difference on the battlefield," it added.

The statement also noted that von der Leyen and Sunak expressed their confidence that the spirit of cooperation "should also be reflected across the full range of issues the EU and the UK face together."

