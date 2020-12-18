UrduPoint.com
UK, EU Leaders To Discuss Brexit Talks At 1900 GMT: Downing Street

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK, EU leaders to discuss Brexit talks at 1900 GMT: Downing Street

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks on the state of last-ditch Brexit trade talks at 1900 GMT on Thursday, Downing Street said.

"The PM will speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at 7pm today (U.K. time) to discuss the state of play in the negotiations," a spokesman for Johnson's office said.

