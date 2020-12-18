UK, EU leaders to discuss Brexit talks at 1900 GMT: Downing Street

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks on the state of last-ditch Brexit trade talks at 1900 GMT on Thursday, Downing Street said.

