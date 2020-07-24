UrduPoint.com
UK, EU Rule Out Quick Post-Brexit Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

UK, EU rule out quick post-Brexit deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain and the European Union on Friday broke up their latest round of post-Brexit talks by ruling out a quick deal but voicing hope for agreement in the coming months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to add "a bit of oomph" to the stalled negotiations when he personally joined them last month.

His main goal then was to get a framework deal struck by the end July that could assure UK businesses they would not have to start preparing for a messy no-deal breakup when the current transition period ends on December 31.

But chief negotiators said it was unlikely because of a fundamental gap on major areas such as fishing rights and fair competition rules.

"It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement," Britain's David Frost said in a statement.

He accused the EU of failing to recognise Britain's economic and political independence and described the gulf between the sides on some points as "considerable".

Frost's counterpart Michel Barnier criticised London for refusing to move on its red lines.

"By its current refusal to commit to conditions to open and fair competition, and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes the trade agreement at this point unlikely," he told a news conference.

A senior British government official said the sides would try to agree the shape of a potential accord -- now more likely to look like one big deal than lots of small ones -- at informal talks in London next week.

The British side said it expected "textured" talks on the finer details to begin in mid-August and run through to September.

UK media reports said British officials viewed an EU summit planned for October 15-16 as the last moment a deal could be reached with enough time for it to be translated and ratified by the European parliament.

