UK, EU Seek 'new Momentum' In Brexit Trade Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

UK, EU seek 'new momentum' in Brexit trade talks

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU and Britain promised Monday to inject new momentum into stalemated post-Brexit trade talks, as both sides committed to speed negotiations on forging future relations over the summer.

Noting that four rounds of trade talks had taken place "despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic ... the parties agreed nevertheless that new momentum was required," a joint UK-EU statement said.

The statement followed a video conference between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and other EU chiefs.

