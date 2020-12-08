UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-EU Strike Deal To Manage Post-Brexit Trade With N.Ireland

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

UK-EU strike deal to manage post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain and the European Union Tuesday announced a deal to manage post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, which will have the UK's only land border with the bloc from next year.

After meeting in Brussels on Monday, senior UK minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said agreement had been made "in principle" and included border arrangements.

As a result, London will cut three controversial clauses in a bill going through parliament that would have denied Brussels a say in future trading arrangements between the province and EU member Ireland.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Brussels London Ireland United Kingdom Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

1 hour ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

1 hour ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

1 hour ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

2 hours ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.