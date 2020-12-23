UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ferry Passengers Disembark In Calais After Britain-France Deal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:40 AM

UK ferry passengers disembark in Calais after Britain-France deal

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Passengers from the UK disembarked from ferries in the port of Calais early Wednesday following Britain and France's deal easing a crossborder travel ban imposed over the discovery of a new coronavirus variant, an AFP correspondent said.

Much of Europe swiftly banned entry by British travellers and UK freight after a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus was found in Britain.

The "Cotes des Flandres" ferry -- the first ship to leave Dover after the restrictions were lifted -- arrived at around 3.30 am (0230 GMT), followed shortly afterwards by P&O's "Spirit of France".

A handful of passenger vehicles disembarked from the two ships but port management told AFP traffic was not expected to pick up until late Wednesday morning.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced late Tuesday Britain and France had agreed to a deal that "will see the French border reopen to those travelling for urgent reasons, provided they have a certified negative Covid test".

However, he urged lorry drivers not to head towards Channel ports hoping to be able to board ferries or trains.

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri also confirmed that air travel, ferries and Eurostar trains would "resume service as of tomorrow morning".

"French nationals, people living in France and those with a legitimate reason will have to be carrying a negative test," he said.

More than 2,800 lorries have been stranded in southern England, unable to make the crossing to France.

Related Topics

Europe France Vehicles Traffic Calais Dover United Kingdom Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

9 hours ago

UK Government Outcomes Lab publishes case study on ..

9 hours ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

9 hours ago

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.