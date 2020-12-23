UK ferry passengers disembark in Calais after Britain-France deal

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Passengers from the UK disembarked from ferries in the port of Calais early Wednesday following Britain and France's deal easing a crossborder travel ban imposed over the discovery of a new coronavirus variant, an AFP correspondent said.

Much of Europe swiftly banned entry by British travellers and UK freight after a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus was found in Britain.

The "Cotes des Flandres" ferry -- the first ship to leave Dover after the restrictions were lifted -- arrived at around 3.30 am (0230 GMT), followed shortly afterwards by P&O's "Spirit of France".

A handful of passenger vehicles disembarked from the two ships but port management told AFP traffic was not expected to pick up until late Wednesday morning.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced late Tuesday Britain and France had agreed to a deal that "will see the French border reopen to those travelling for urgent reasons, provided they have a certified negative Covid test".

However, he urged lorry drivers not to head towards Channel ports hoping to be able to board ferries or trains.

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri also confirmed that air travel, ferries and Eurostar trains would "resume service as of tomorrow morning".

"French nationals, people living in France and those with a legitimate reason will have to be carrying a negative test," he said.

More than 2,800 lorries have been stranded in southern England, unable to make the crossing to France.