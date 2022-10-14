UrduPoint.com

UK Finance Minister Says 'not Going Anywhere' Amid Talk Of New U-turns

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Britain's beleaguered finance minister insisted Thursday he was safe in his job but endured a rebuke in Washington from the International Monetary Fund over his misfiring economic policies.

While Kwasi Kwarteng said "100 percent, I'm not going anywhere", Prime Minister Liz Truss was reportedly casting around for a replacement chancellor of the exchequer to avert threats to her own job.

Paul Goodman, a former Tory MP who is editor of the influential ConservativeHome blog, told the BBC that less than 40 days into her premiership, "all sorts of Names are being thrown about" to replace Truss.

Kwarteng and Truss have been on the back foot ever since unveiling on September 23 a "mini-budget" that spooked the financial markets and heaped further pressure on UK households battling a cost-of-living crisis.

Pressure on the government intensified after a YouGov poll published late on Thursday by The Times newspaper said 43 percent of Conservative voters wanted a new prime minister in Downing Street.

The front pages for the Friuday's newspapers offered no relief for Truss with The Times reporting of a "plot" to replace Truss and Kwarteng while the Daily Mail had "PM 'has 17 days to save her job'".

After climbing down on their intention to cut taxes for the wealthiest, multiple media reports suggested the embattled leaders were mulling more U-turns, including on planned changes to corporation tax.

"My total focus is on delivering on the mini-budget and making sure that we get growth back into our economy," Kwarteng told UK media in Washington.

"That's the central prize," he said, even as the pound rebounded on Currency markets following reports of his new volte-face.

Kwarteng said he would press ahead with a "medium-term fiscal plan" on October 31, outlining how the government will balance the books after the debt-fuelled tax cuts, although Truss this week ruled out cuts to government spending.

