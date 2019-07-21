UrduPoint.com
UK Finance Minister Says Will Quit If Johnson Becomes PM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:30 PM

UK finance minister says will quit if Johnson becomes PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :British finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday he would make a point of resigning before Boris Johnson became prime minister, saying he could never agree to his Brexit strategy.

"I'm sure I'm not going to be sacked because I'm going to resign before we get to that point," he told BBC television, assuming that Johnson will be named prime minister on Wednesday.

