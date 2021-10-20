London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's competition watchdog said Wednesday it had fined Facebook more than £50 million for failing to supply information linked to its takeover of Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the fine totalling £50.5 million ($69.5 million, 60 million Euros) was imposed for "consciously refusing to report all the required information" concerning the takeover of the animated graphics startup it bought last year.