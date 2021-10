London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's competition watchdog said Wednesday it had fined Facebook more than 50 million for failing to supply information linked to its takeover of Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the fine totalling 50.5 million ($69.5 million, 60 million Euros) was imposed for "consciously refusing to report all the required information" concerning the takeover of the animated graphics startup it bought last year.