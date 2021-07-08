UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Flags New N.Ireland Row With EU Before July 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

UK flags new N.Ireland row with EU before July 22

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The UK, vowing to defend its territorial "sanctity", said Thursday it plans to submit proposals on a Brexit impasse with the European Union over Northern Ireland in the next two weeks.

Brexit minister David Frost said London still wanted a "consensual approach" with Brussels regarding the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol.

"But obviously, all options remain on the table for us," he told an event at the Policy Exchange think-tank alongside Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

"And I can say today that we will set out our approach to parliament in a considered way on these questions before the summer recess," Frost said, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to rule out suspending the protocol.

The UK parliament breaks up for the summer on July 22, after annual commemorations by Northern Ireland's Protestant community celebrating late 17th century victories over a Catholic king.

The main event of the so-called "marching season" -- a perennial flashpoint between pro-UK Protestants and pro-Irish Catholics in Northern Ireland -- comes on Monday.

Protestant unionists feel betrayed by the Brexit agreement with the EU to regulate trade in Northern Ireland, which now has the UK's only land border with the 27-nation bloc.

London and Brussels have compromised over one dispute, extending a grace period to allow chilled meats cross the Irish Sea to enter Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK -- England, Scotland and Wales -- without border checks until September 30.

But Frost said that was only part of a much broader problem, accusing the EU of failing to give due respect to the need to balance customs checks with protecting peace in restive Northern Ireland.

Lewis flagged a particular issue affecting trade in kosher goods, saying Jewish leaders had warned him of a potential "exodus" of their community from Northern Ireland without a resolution.

"We also need to ensure the Northern Ireland is clear about its place in the United Kingdom, (that) we're respecting and delivering on the sanctity of the internal market of the United Kingdom," Lewis stressed.

The marching season is "always a difficult time of year" and comes after violent protests already in Northern Ireland this year against the protocol, he added, urging "flexibility" from Brussels.

The EU, seeking to preserve the integrity of its own single market, says Britain has been acting in bad faith regarding the protocol after completing its drawn-out Brexit divorce.

Johnson on Wednesday insisted that it was implementing the protocol. "The UK is a faithful, obedient servant of the law," he said but accused Brussels of being too prescriptive and inflexible.

The grace period extension for chilled meats meant the issue was "very far from fixed", describing it only as a "stay of execution".

Related Topics

Resolution Century Prime Minister Exchange Parliament European Union Divorce Brussels London Brandon David Wales Ireland United Kingdom Brexit July September Border Market Jew Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

1 hour ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.