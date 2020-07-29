UK Foreign Secretary call with Chinese Foreign Minister

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, on Tuesday spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, reiterating that the UK would work to maintain positive, constructive engagement with the Chinese Government.

A statement of Foreign and Commonwealth office and a Foreign Office spokesperson said:"The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to Chinese State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, today (28 July) reiterating that the UK will work to maintain positive, constructive engagement with the Chinese Government and that both he and the Prime Minister were committed to cooperating with Beijing on shared and urgent challenges".

Raab stressed the importance of China rebuilding trust with the international community by living up to its international responsibilities.

The Foreign Ministers agreed that there were wide-ranging opportunities, from increasing trade to tackling climate change where the two countries can work productively and constructively together.