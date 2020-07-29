UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Secretary Call With Chinese Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

UK Foreign Secretary call with Chinese Foreign Minister

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, on Tuesday spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, reiterating that the UK would work to maintain positive, constructive engagement with the Chinese Government.

A statement of Foreign and Commonwealth office and a Foreign Office spokesperson said:"The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to Chinese State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, today (28 July) reiterating that the UK will work to maintain positive, constructive engagement with the Chinese Government and that both he and the Prime Minister were committed to cooperating with Beijing on shared and urgent challenges".

Raab stressed the importance of China rebuilding trust with the international community by living up to its international responsibilities.

The Foreign Ministers agreed that there were wide-ranging opportunities, from increasing trade to tackling climate change where the two countries can work productively and constructively together.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Foreign Office China Beijing United Kingdom July From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

7 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

11 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.