UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Congratulates Joe Biden And Kamala Harris On Winning US Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:31 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning US Presidential election

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Uinted Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has congratulated to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning US Presidential election as President and Vice President, with more votes than any candidate in US history.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO) on Sunday Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP Foreign Secretary, said: "My congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning this election, with more votes than any candidate in US history.

President Trump fought hard in what proved a close contest".

"We're looking forward to working with the new administration on all of our shared interests, from tackling Covid-19 to counter-terrorism, and collaborating closely through our Presidencies of COP26 and the G7 next year", Mr.Raab remarked.

The friendship between the UK and US, he said has always been a force for good in the world.

Related Topics

Election World Trump United Kingdom Sunday All From

Recent Stories

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

20 minutes ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

35 minutes ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

50 minutes ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

50 minutes ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

50 minutes ago

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.