UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning US Presidential election

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Uinted Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has congratulated to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning US Presidential election as President and Vice President, with more votes than any candidate in US history.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO) on Sunday Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP Foreign Secretary, said: "My congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning this election, with more votes than any candidate in US history.

President Trump fought hard in what proved a close contest".

"We're looking forward to working with the new administration on all of our shared interests, from tackling Covid-19 to counter-terrorism, and collaborating closely through our Presidencies of COP26 and the G7 next year", Mr.Raab remarked.

The friendship between the UK and US, he said has always been a force for good in the world.