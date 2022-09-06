UrduPoint.com

UK-France Relationship Set To Stay Testy With Truss

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

UK-France relationship set to stay testy with Truss

Paris, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :There is little chance of Britain resetting relations with France under incoming prime minister Liz Truss, experts say, with the neighbours' geographical proximity and sometimes diverging interests making for a testy post-Brexit relationship.

Truss played on tense cross-Channel ties during the Conservative party leadership election, declaring, "The jury's out" when asked whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a "friend or foe".

It was the latest in a string of barbs at Paris from UK leaders that have at times exasperated the French.

"The United Kingdom is a friendly, strong and allied nation, regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders," Macron later responded.

"(Truss's) pitch to the party faithful is that she's going to be very tough on Europe and very tough particularly on Macron, because that plays well with the Conservative base," former British ambassador to Paris Peter Ricketts told AFP.

Led since 2017 by the passionately pro-EU Macron, Britain's historic rival France has become a preferred scapegoat for post-Brexit tensions.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Europe France Paris United Kingdom 2017 From

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

1 hour ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

4 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.