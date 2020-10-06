UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Fund Wields Vote To Demand More Diversity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

UK fund wields vote to demand more diversity

London, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM), one of Europe's largest asset managers, will use its voting power to force top firms to hire more ethnic minorities, it emerged on Monday.

"We have initiated a new engagement campaign that specifically engages FTSE 100 and S&P 500 companies that do not have ethnically diverse directors on the board," the fund said in a report.

LGIM, which has £1.2 trillion in assets under management, explained that "starting in 2022, we will vote against the chair of their nomination committee or the chair of their board if they fail to meet our expectations on ethnic diversity".

The fund said it was spurred into action by the death in US police custody of African-American George Floyd and the subsequent global protests against discrimination and racial injustice.

But it added that diversity also made financial sense.

"More diverse organisations make better strategic decisions, show superior growth and innovation, and exhibit lower risk -- all significant measures for investors," it said.

"Diversity can also help a brand's image and reputation: consumers increasingly expect companies to be both fair and transparent. "

Related Topics

Police Europe Vote George Superior All Top

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

44 minutes ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

45 minutes ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

59 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

59 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

59 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.