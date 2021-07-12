UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK GDP Growth Slows To 0.8 Pct In May Despite Easing Of Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

UK GDP growth slows to 0.8 pct in May despite easing of restrictions

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.8 percent in May 2021, but remains 3.1 percent below the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels seen in February 2020, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday.

Although May saw the fourth consecutive month of rise as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease, it was slower when compared with March at 2.4 percent and April at 2.0 percent, said the ONS.

In May, the service sector increased by 0.9 percent, with accommodation and food service activities growing by 37.1 percent as restaurants and pubs reopened indoors, said the ONS.

Output in the manufacture of transport equipment plunged by 16.5 percent, its largest fall since April 2020 as microchip shortages disrupted car production, said the ONS. Meanwhile, the construction sector contracted for a second consecutive month in May 2021, by 0.8 percent, but remains 0.3 percent above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

"UK GDP rebounded only slightly in May, as falls in manufacturing, retail and construction helped to offset the reopening-rebound in consumer services," said James Smith, a developed markets economist at financial services firm ING, adding that "rising COVID-19 cases pose a challenge for the recovery over the summer but the medium-term story still looks fairly solid".

Independent economist Julian Jessop echoed the view, tweeting that May's 0.8 percent growth was disappointing as it was lower than the consensus expectation of 1.

5 percent, but not "enough to change my view that activity will be back to pre-COVID levels in Q3 (the third quarter)." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that most COVID-19 restrictions are set to end on July 19 as part of the final step of England's road-map out of the lock-down. This will be confirmed on July 12.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist in the British think tank Oxford Economics, said this week's news on the recovery was "decidedly mixed".

"On the plus side, most of the remaining restrictions are likely to be lifted on July 19, which should provide a further boost to activity. But May's GDP release disappointed with several sources of weakness, some of which may endure," said Goodwin.

"The disappointing GDP release will likely lead us to nudge down our forecast for 2021 GDP growth, albeit we still think the consensus is too low," said Goodwin.

The jump in COVID-19 cases "is increasing the degree of downside risk, both in terms of discouraging social consumption and risking restrictions being reimposed," he added.

More than 45.6 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 34.1 million people have received two doses, according to the latest official figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China European Union Car Oxford Lead United Kingdom United States Tank February March April May July 2020 Market Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

26 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

44 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

1 hour ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.