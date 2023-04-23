UrduPoint.com

UK Gears Up For King Charles III's Coronation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 07:50 AM

UK gears up for King Charles III's coronation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Charles III will be officially crowned king next month, in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The set-piece coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.

Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen.

For the royals, the occasion -- described by the government as a "new chapter in our magnificent national story" -- is a cause for celebration.

There are commemorative coins and chinaware as well as a special recipe -- Coronation Quiche -- and a series of celebratory events throughout the weekend.

But with two weeks to go, there has been grumbling about the cost and signs of public apathy, as well as plans for republican protests.

