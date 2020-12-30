UK gives first approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's low-cost Covid vaccine, raising hopes it will help tackle surging cases and ease pressure on creaking health services.

The independent Medicines and Healthcare products and Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the vaccine "met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness", and a roll-out was set for January 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent several days in intensive care with Covid earlier this year, called it "truly fantastic news" and "a triumph for British science".

Britain has already approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for general use, and some 800,000 people have received a first dose in the country's biggest ever vaccination drive.

But as daily Covid infection rates hit record highs, the government is pinning its hopes on the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which is cheaper to produce, and easier to store and transport.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it does not require ultra-low freezing temperatures and can use normal refrigerated supply chains, making it a more attractive proposition globally.

The partners, who have billed it as a "vaccine for the world", have also promised to provide it not-for-profit to developing nations, and hope to make up to three billion doses in 2021.