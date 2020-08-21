London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :British government debt has exceeded £2.0 trillion for the first time following large state borrowing as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the UK economy deep into recession, official data showed Friday.

At the end of July, total accumulated debt hit £2.004 trillion ($2.61 trillion, 2.2 trillion Euros), the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.