UK Government To Hold Restart Talks With Major Sports - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

UK government to hold restart talks with major sports - reports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The British government plans to hold talks with major sports during the next week in a move designed to see a return of action as soon as possible amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has led to the suspension of established sport in Britain.

But it is understood the government accept the potential boost to national morale that could come with a resumption of sport after months of Britain being in state of lockdown.

This week saw Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tell MPs he had been having "productive talks" with governing bodies from across British sport on restarting following the coronavirus shutdown.

Meanwhile England and Wales cricket board chief executive Tom Harrison said his organisation had been asked by Dowden's department to lead a cross-sport group also including football, horse racing, tennis and rugby.

A source told the BBC that the upcoming meeting, the first of a regular series, represented a "quickening of the pace" and was intended to help sport resume "within weeks", if progress was made.

The meetings, however, are regarded as "preparatory", and meant to avoid a further delay to seasons being resumed once approval is granted, rather than indicate an imminent resumption of normal sporting activity.

