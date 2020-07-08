(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The UK government on Wednesday unveiled a package worth £30 billion ($37 billion, 33 billion Euros) to save jobs and help the young into work to kickstart the coronavirus-hit economy.

Delivering a mini-budget to parliament, finance minister Rishi Sunak's measures included bonuses to companies retaining staff and taking on apprentices, investment in 'green' jobs and allowing the whole country to enjoy discounted meals in restaurants.