UK govt adds Thailand to Covid travel 'red list'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The British government on Monday added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel "red list", with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

"Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4 am (0300GMT) on Monday 30 August 2021," reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries, said the government.

British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from red list countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the green list, the Department for Transport added.

Travellers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.