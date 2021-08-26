UrduPoint.com

UK Govt Adds Thailand To Covid Travel 'red List'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

UK govt adds Thailand to Covid travel 'red list'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The British government on Monday added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel "red list", with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

"Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4 am (0300GMT) on Monday 30 August 2021," reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries, said the government.

British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from red list countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the green list, the Department for Transport added.

Travellers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

Related Topics

Thailand Canada Hotel Ireland United Kingdom Switzerland Denmark August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

14 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

14 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

14 minutes ago
 President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

14 minutes ago
 PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise ..

PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

14 minutes ago
 African countries aim to eradicate polio after out ..

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.