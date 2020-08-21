UrduPoint.com
UK Govt Debt Exceeds £2 Trillion For First Time

Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :British government debt has exceeded £2.0 trillion for the first time following massive state borrowing as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the UK economy deep into recession, official data showed Friday.

At the end of July, total accumulated debt hit £2.004 trillion ($2.61 trillion, 2.2 trillion Euros), the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

That equated to more than 100 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product, or total economic output, for the first time since 1961.

The debt increased by £227.6 billion compared with July 2019, reflecting the huge increase in borrowing needed to tackle the pandemic.

"This crisis has put the public finances under significant strain as we have seen a hit to our economy and taken action to support millions of jobs, businesses and livelihoods," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

"Without that support things would have been far worse." Net borrowing between April and the end of July is estimated to have hit £150.5 billion, the ONS said.

Last month's deficit figure hit £26.7 billion, as the UK emerged from a strict lockdown imposed at the end of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Today's figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions," Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak said.

"It is also why we are taking action now to support the growth and jobs which pay for our public services, by helping businesses to reopen safely."

