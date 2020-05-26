UrduPoint.com
UK Govt Minister Quits In Protest Over Cummings Lockdown Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

UK govt minister quits in protest over Cummings lockdown trip

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government suffered its first resignation over the controversy surrounding senior aide Dominic Cummings' trip across country during coronavirus lockdown when Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in protest on Tuesday.

"The reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings' interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked," Ross said in a Twitter statement announcing his departure from government.

