UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Govt Offers Reassurance On AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

UK govt offers reassurance on AstraZeneca vaccine safety

London, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain moved Thursday to reassure the public over the safety of its coronavirus vaccine campaign, after deciding to offer alternatives to an AstraZeneca jab amid blood clot concerns.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to keep getting inoculated, a day after Britain's medicines regulator said the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish firm was linked to 79 cases of rare clotting and 19 deaths.

But those under 30 are to be offered alternatives the the AstraZeneca vaccine, more than 20 million doses of which have been administered since early December.

Hancock emphasised the serious side effects were "extremely rare", adding that all three of the vaccines so far approved for use in Britain were "safe for all ages".

Addressing those under 30, an age group in which vaccine hesitancy tends to be higher and is largely yet to be offered the jab, he urged young people to keep faith with the UK's vaccine drive.

"The vaccines are safe, and if you want to have the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine instead then that is fine," Hancock told the BBC, referring to two other vaccines approved by British regulators.

"Covid is a horrible disease and long Covid affects people in their 20s just as much it seems as any other age group and can have debilitating side effects that essentially ruin your life," he added.

- Herd immunity? - The decision Wednesday by the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), on the advice of the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has stoked fears the country's successful vaccine programme could be derailed.

Officials said the changes would not impact the rollout timetable of offering a first dose to all adults by the end of July, thanks to supplies from US firm Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, a US-German joint effort.

The European Medicines Agency also presented its findings Wednesday on the AstraZeneca jab, saying clotting should be listed as a "very rare" side effect to the vaccine.

Britain, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 127,000 dead, has sped ahead with its vaccination campaign relative to European neighbours.

The UK has administered nearly 32 million first vaccine doses to people -- around 60 percent of the adult population.

Hancock emphasised the impact vaccinations have had on Covid deaths in the UK, saying the number of people dying from Covid was cut in half in the last nine days.

According to modelling by a team at University College London, the country could reach herd immunity from the virus by Monday.

The research, which is yet to be peer reviewed, estimates nearly 75 percent of people should have immunity from the virus by next week.

However, some medical experts urged caution over the assessment.

"Unfortunately, the modelling approach used to produce this analysis has a history of making over-confident and over-optimistic predictions," noted Adam Kucharski, of the London school of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Related Topics

Dead Immunity Fine Young London Hancock United Kingdom July December All From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghan authorities refuse landing to Plane carryin ..

8 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

28 minutes ago

IUB holds Int'l conference on impact of mathematic ..

4 minutes ago

Australia halts AstraZeneca shots for under 50s ov ..

4 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.