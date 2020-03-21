UK govt orders closures to fight virus

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday announced tougher restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak, telling cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, theatres and leisure centres to close.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they should shut "as soon as they reasonably can" from Friday night and not reopen on Saturday, but said takeout services would still be allowed.