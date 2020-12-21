UK Govt Says To Hold Crisis Meeting Monday Over Virus Travel Bans
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The British government said Sunday it would hold a crisis meeting of its COBR emergencies committee after a string of countries banned travellers arriving from the UK and crucial transit country France blocked most freight.
"The Prime Minister will chair a COBR meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation... in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK," a spokesman for Boris Johnson's Number 10 Downing Street office said.