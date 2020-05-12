UrduPoint.com
UK Govt Sets Out Phased Plan To Ease Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

UK govt sets out phased plan to ease virus lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The British government on Monday published what it said was a "cautious roadmap" to ease the seven-week coronavirus lockdown in England, notably recommending people wear facemasks in some public settings.

But the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales have opted for a more cautious approach, keeping the strictest stay-at-home measures in place to contain the outbreak.

Northern Ireland is due to publish its recommendations as early as Tuesday, according to media reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said some rules would be relaxed as part of a "carefully planned timetable" of measures.

Among the first set out in the 50-page plan is the reintroduction of unlimited outdoor exercise from Wednesday.

People can also meet one person from outside their household and drive to places for recreation.

It urges those working in construction, manufacturing and other manual jobs to return to work, while encouraging those able to work from home to continue to do so.

The government is now also advising people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces such as shops and public transport.

In a second phase, children up to the age of 11 could start to return to schools and nurseries from June 1 at the earliest.

Cultural events and elite sport could also restart from the same day -- but behind closed doors, with the aim of re-opening "at least some" of the remaining businesses, including pubs, from July 4.

- Safe return -

