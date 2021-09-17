UK govt slams climate change motorway protesters

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The British government on Friday slammed climate change protesters who have repeatedly blocked London's busy M25 orbital motorway, causing travel chaos.

"This is dangerous and counterproductive," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said after the Insulate Britain group blocked traffic for the third time this week.

Essex Police, east of London, said they had arrested 24 people, while Surrey Police, south of the capital, said it had detained 14 during the coordinated protests.

Insulate Britain wants the government to make a "meaningful commitment" to making all British homes more energy efficient by 2030.

It said 79 people were involved in the protests on Friday, where they attempted to block roundabouts and get on to the main carriageway. Blue paint was also tipped on the road.

Britain is hosting the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow in November, with hopes of firmer commitments to cut emissions to prevent runaway global warming.

Shapps said: "We all agree that climate change must be tackled but this sort of behaviour achieves nothing, puts drivers at risk and increases pollution.

"I expect the police to take swift action to clear the roads." Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously condemned the group's "guerilla tactics", calling them "selfish" because of the effect of their actions on the public.

Some of the protesters on Friday were among 89 people arrested earlier this week who were released from custody, Insulate Britain said.

The protests have led to confrontations with angry motorists and were blamed for contributing to an accident.