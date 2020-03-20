UK govt to cover 80 percent of wages of virus-hit workers: finance minister

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The British government on Friday said it would help cover the wages of people hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in further measures to limit the economic and social fall-out of the crisis.

"The government is going to step in and help to pay people's wages," finance minister Rishi Sunak said, adding that firms could apply for a grant for up to 80 percent of salaries of retained workers up to a total of £2,500 ($2,900) a month.