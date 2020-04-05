UK govt warns of tougher measures on social distancing

London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday warned the government could ban outside exercise if people flout stringent guidelines to cut the spread of coronavirus infections.

Warmer weekend weather has stoked fears that Britons could congregate in parks and open spaces, potentially increasing transmission, as the country goes into a third week of lockdown.

A major south London park was closed on Sunday after concern about high numbers of sunbathers on Saturday.

Hancock, who himself tested positive for COVID-19, told Sky news television sunbathing was "against the rules" and anyone doing so put lives at risk.

He later told the BBC most people were following guidance only to leave their homes to shop for essential supplies and medicine, and to exercise once a day.

But he said it was "quite unbelievable" that a minority were not.

"The truth is the more people go out from home, the more the virus spreads," he added.