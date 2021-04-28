UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Hails EU Parliament Approval Of Brexit Trade Deal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

UK hails EU parliament approval of Brexit trade deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday welcomed the European Parliament's overwhelming backing of the post-Brexit trade deal, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it "the final step in a long journey".

Johnson said ratification would provide "stability" in UK-EU relations, while his chief negotiator in the talks, David Frost, said it brought "certainty and allows us to focus on the future".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament David

Recent Stories

PML-N reacts after startling revelations of former ..

10 minutes ago

Meet Basque chef Elena Arzak and her 3-star 'sea-r ..

10 minutes ago

Lavrov Highlights Difference Between Situations in ..

10 minutes ago

Guangdong administers over 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine ..

10 minutes ago

Australia to upgrade military bases with eye on Pa ..

10 minutes ago

European Parliament ratifies post-Brexit trade dea ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.