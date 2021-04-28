UK hails EU parliament approval of Brexit trade deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday welcomed the European Parliament's overwhelming backing of the post-Brexit trade deal, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it "the final step in a long journey".

Johnson said ratification would provide "stability" in UK-EU relations, while his chief negotiator in the talks, David Frost, said it brought "certainty and allows us to focus on the future".