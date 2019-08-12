UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Has Historic Obligation To Mediate Between Pakistan, India On Kashmir: British MP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

UK has historic obligation to mediate between Pakistan, India on Kashmir: British MP

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :British member of the parliament (MP) Ivan Lewis has said that the British government had a historic obligation to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir.

Ivan Lewis, in a letter addressed to United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said,"The region of Kashmir has been the the epicenter of violent and territorial conflict for more than 70 years, since the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947." Ivan Lewis told Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab,"As our newly appointed Foreign Secretary, you will, of course, understand that the British government has a historic obligation to help to mediate between Pakistan and India. You will be aware that first tension arose in Kashmir after the British colonial administration departed from the subcontinent, leaving the Kashmiri people within the jurisdiction of the new nation of India.

"At the time, the UK signed United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, a resolution which demanded that the Kashmiri people were given right of self-determination through a free ,fair and impartial plebiscite." Therefore, he reminded the foreign secretary, he must condemn the action of the Indian government of revoking Article 370 in the strongest term.

He said, "It's our moral obligation to speak out and in the first instance demand a peaceful resolution to the escalating situation" in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

"I am deeply concerned by the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution - stripping Kashmir of its carefully brokered autonomy, bifurcate the region and doing so, violate UN Council Resolution 39," he added.

He said the decision followed on from an orchestrated coup by Indian authorities, despite little parliamentary debate in New Delhi and more importantly, no participation from the Kashmiri politicians.

"Since Friday, the Indian government has moved thousands of troops into Indian held Kashmir and placed heavy restrictions on the daily life of its seven million residents. There have been alarming reports of some 400 local Kashmiri politicians being placed under arrest by Indian security forces. Hotels, guest houses, government and private buildings have been turned into makeshift jails to house the detainees," Ivan Lewis said.

He added that in the Indian occupied Kashmir there was a communication blackout with telephone and internet connections being shut off and all the public movements banned leaving the region in complete lockdown.

The British MP said the most concerning were reports that Indian authorities had used cluster ammunition against the civilians, leading to the death of two civilians, including a four-year-old child and over a dozen injuries.

Ivan Lewis said according to reports, in recent days, 38,000 Indian troops had been deployed to the region, in addition to the existing 700,000 occupation forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UK Resolution Internet United Nations Parliament New Delhi United Kingdom Moral All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

2 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

3 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

3 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.