UK Health Minister Says New Virus Strain 'was Out Of Control'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

UK health minister says new virus strain 'was out of control'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that the government has imposed a strict Christmas lockdown in south-eastern England because a new strain of the coronavirus was "out of control".

"We acted very quickly and decisively," Hancock told Sky news. "Unfortunately the new strain was out of control. We have got to get it under control."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

